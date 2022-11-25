Centre of The Great Room, co-working space operator at One Taikoo Place. Photo: Handout
The Great Room sees flexible office space back in demand as firm opens new facility in Hong Kong

  • The Great Room opened its second location in Hong Kong at the Cheung Kong Center in Central on Thursday
  • Co-founder says there has been interest from several Hong Kong-based tenants, with a bias towards financial services and asset managers

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 7:30am, 25 Nov, 2022

