Centre of The Great Room, co-working space operator at One Taikoo Place. Photo: Handout
The Great Room sees flexible office space back in demand as firm opens new facility in Hong Kong
- The Great Room opened its second location in Hong Kong at the Cheung Kong Center in Central on Thursday
- Co-founder says there has been interest from several Hong Kong-based tenants, with a bias towards financial services and asset managers
