Residential buildings under construction in Shanghai. Chinese authorities have stepped up measures to help distressed property developers. Photo: Reuters
China offers another lifeline for cash-strapped developers as it allows them to tap equity financing

  • The CSRC’s measures to facilitate equity financing for Chinese developers applies to companies listed in mainland China and in Hong Kong
  • China introduced the equity refinancing rules in 2006, but suspended them in 2009 to cool galloping home prices

Yulu Ao
Updated: 12:08pm, 29 Nov, 2022

