Shimao Group said it plans to raise funds from a share sale not exceeding 30 per cent of its current capital base. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developers line up to tap equity financing after regulators lift ban on share sales
- Hubei Fuxing, Shimao Group, Xinjiang Beixin and Xiamen C&D have released their share placement plans
- China’s markets watchdog announced a five-point policy on Monday, which included lifting a six-year ban on equity financing, to address the sector’s liquidity issues
