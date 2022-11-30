Shimao Group said it plans to raise funds from a share sale not exceeding 30 per cent of its current capital base. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developers line up to tap equity financing after regulators lift ban on share sales

  • Hubei Fuxing, Shimao Group, Xinjiang Beixin and Xiamen C&D have released their share placement plans
  • China’s markets watchdog announced a five-point policy on Monday, which included lifting a six-year ban on equity financing, to address the sector’s liquidity issues

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 7:42pm, 30 Nov, 2022

