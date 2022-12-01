Residents wait in line to undergo Covid-19 tests in Macau on November 1, 2022. The city’s gaming industry continues to reel from Covid curbs. Photo: AFP
Macau casinos’ revenues set to hit record low in 2022 after revenues slump 56 per cent in November
- The casino industry’s revenue sank 56 per cent year on year in November to 3 billion patacas (US$374 million)
- Macau’s gaming revenue crashed in 2020 to 60.40 billion patacas when pandemic-induced restrictions hit the industry hard
