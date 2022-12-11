The park in Sanya will be a platform for the PwC Asia-Pacific Trust Leadership Institute as well as a campus for international business schools. Photo: Xinhua
The park in Sanya will be a platform for the PwC Asia-Pacific Trust Leadership Institute as well as a campus for international business schools. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Business /  Companies

PwC to invest in 1 billion yuan training institute in China’s Sanya, partners with international business schools such as INSEAD

  • Sanya municipal government and PwC to build Reimagine Park
  • Institute to host INSEAD, Thunderbird School of Global Management and the Danish Design Centre

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The park in Sanya will be a platform for the PwC Asia-Pacific Trust Leadership Institute as well as a campus for international business schools. Photo: Xinhua
The park in Sanya will be a platform for the PwC Asia-Pacific Trust Leadership Institute as well as a campus for international business schools. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE