David Bennett, head of Sotheby’s international jewellery division, reads a world record certificate after a 59.6-carat giant diamond named the ‘Pink Star’ was auctioned for US$71.2 million in Hong Kong on April 4, 2017. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property
Business /  Companies

Sotheby’s displaces Armani at Chater House, upsizes to 24,000 sq ft exhibition space and cafe in Hong Kong

  • The auction house’s lease for the two-storey space in Chater House starts in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the gallery due to open the following year
  • The space will be used to host auctions and exhibitions and will also include a coffee bar similar to the one at its New York headquarters

Peggy SitoLam Ka-sing
Peggy Sito and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:53am, 15 Dec, 2022

