Aerial view of blackjack tables and gamblers inside The Venetian Casino in Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau
Business /  Companies

Macau signs pacts with 6 casino licensees, hot on the heels of easing Covid-19 quarantine rules

  • The top executives of each of the six licensees are due to appear at a press conference on Saturday, when they reveal their investments for the next 10 years
  • The six casino concessionaires are expected to pour HK$100 billion into Macau over the next 10 years

Mia Castagnone and Martin Choi
Mia Castagnone and Martin Choi

Updated: 6:02pm, 16 Dec, 2022

