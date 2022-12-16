Aerial view of blackjack tables and gamblers inside The Venetian Casino in Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau signs pacts with 6 casino licensees, hot on the heels of easing Covid-19 quarantine rules
- The top executives of each of the six licensees are due to appear at a press conference on Saturday, when they reveal their investments for the next 10 years
- The six casino concessionaires are expected to pour HK$100 billion into Macau over the next 10 years
