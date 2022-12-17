A general view of Bank of China (left), Grand Lisboa and Casino Lisboa (centre) and Wynn Macau (right) in Macau on December 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
A general view of Bank of China (left), Grand Lisboa and Casino Lisboa (centre) and Wynn Macau (right) in Macau on December 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
Macau’s casino operators reveal new theme parks, theatres in 10-year plan to diversify city’s economy away from gambling

  • Macau’s six casino operators are expected to pump US$14.7 billion into the local economy with non-gaming projects required for new gambling licenses
  • Projects include a new indoor water park from Melco Resorts, a theatre and food court from Wynn and a 610,000 square metre hi-tech theme park from Galaxy

Mia CastagnoneSalina Li
Mia Castagnone and Salina Li

Updated: 6:17pm, 17 Dec, 2022

