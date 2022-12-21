Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant at Hehal village in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India in September 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong firm to supply biocoal to power plants, households as alternative energy source amid stubborn demand, high prices for fossil fuels
- Company started producing bio coal in November and aims to raise its capacity from 300,000 tonnes annually to 5 million by 2027
- Its first big contracts will be to supply bio coal to a power plant in Asia, and as heat source for households in Europe
