Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, topped the list of the largest foreign companies operating in China for the second year in a row. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Foxconn, Volkswagen and Apple top the list of largest foreign firms operating in China: Hurun

  • The top 100 largest foreign firms in China generated revenues of US$1 trillion last year and employed three million people, according to Hurun
  • Top ranked Hon Hai Precision, which is better known as Foxconn, had sales of US$100 billion and 750,000 staff on its payroll

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 2:47pm, 21 Dec, 2022

