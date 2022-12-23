An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos. The billionaire took Twitter private in a US$44 billion deal in October. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he will not sell any more of the electric carmaker’s stock for about 2 years
- A ‘serious recession’ in 2023 will reduce demand for big-ticket items, Musk said in a Twitter Spaces audio chat
- Tesla’s massive US$7,500 discounts to US consumers pulls shares 9 per cent lower, fuelling concerns of a softening economy
