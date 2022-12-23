A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 2, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Energy, Dow Jones and value stocks trump all other picks in a year of war, Covid and inflation
- The S&P 500 Energy Index returned 63 per cent in 2022, including dividends, outperforming the broader benchmark for a second straight year
- The 30-member Dow Jones index outperformed the 503-member S&P 500 by 10 percentage points this year, the widest performance spread since 1933
