Swing By@Thomson Plaza. Photo: SCMP Handout
Swing [email protected] Plaza. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong property
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s Link Reit buys two Singaporean malls for US$1.6 billion in biggest Southeast Asian property deal this year

  • The real estate investment trust has made a foray into Singapore by agreeing to buy two suburban shopping malls there to diversify its portfolio
  • Link Reit said the two properties are close to full occupancy and generated an annualised net property income of S$106 million as of October 2022

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Swing By@Thomson Plaza. Photo: SCMP Handout
Swing [email protected] Plaza. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE