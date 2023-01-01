London-based Notpla won The Earthshot Prize set up by Britain’s Prince William. Photo: AFP
London-based Notpla won The Earthshot Prize set up by Britain’s Prince William. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business /  Companies

How Li Ka-shing backed start-up Notpla plans to replace plastic with a sustainable seaweed alternative

  • Packaging material made from seaweed and plants takes four to six weeks to become biodegradable
  • London-based Notpla was awarded the Earthshot Prize, set up by Prince William, in the ‘build a waste-free world’ category on December 2

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 2:23pm, 1 Jan, 2023

