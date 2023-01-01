Elderly patients lie on emergency department beds at a hospital in Wuhan on December 28, 2022, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Kyodo
Elderly patients lie on emergency department beds at a hospital in Wuhan on December 28, 2022, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Kyodo
China stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  Companies

Chinese medical equipment makers criticised by netizens for profiteering from Covid crisis

  • As healthcare-related companies prosper on the stock market, some have been taken to task for raising prices during the current crisis
  • Demand for medical equipment and test kits have surged amid a wave of cases as China stopped publishing infection data

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:15pm, 1 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly patients lie on emergency department beds at a hospital in Wuhan on December 28, 2022, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Kyodo
Elderly patients lie on emergency department beds at a hospital in Wuhan on December 28, 2022, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE