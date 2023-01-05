A third of Hongkongers working in SMEs are considering a job change this year, according to a Prudential survey. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s small businesses risk losing more workers on poor medical benefits and bonuses, Prudential survey shows

  • Almost one-third of Hongkongers in small and medium-sized enterprises are considering a job change to gain better work benefits
  • Expectations may be rising as jobless rate declines and prospects brighten in bigger industries like banking

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 6:19pm, 5 Jan, 2023

