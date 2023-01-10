People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) in November 2022. Photo: Xinhua
People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) in November 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Warren Buffett cashes in US$26 million from BYD bet as Berkshire Hathaway pares stake in world’s No 1 EV maker

  • Warren Buffett’s firm sold more than 1 million Hong Kong-listed shares on January 3 at an average price of HK$191.44, to trim its stake to 13.97 per cent
  • BYD has slumped about 39 per cent from its 2022 peak in June, as this year’s market rally bypasses the stock

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:28am, 10 Jan, 2023

