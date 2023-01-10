People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) in November 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Warren Buffett cashes in US$26 million from BYD bet as Berkshire Hathaway pares stake in world’s No 1 EV maker
- Warren Buffett’s firm sold more than 1 million Hong Kong-listed shares on January 3 at an average price of HK$191.44, to trim its stake to 13.97 per cent
- BYD has slumped about 39 per cent from its 2022 peak in June, as this year’s market rally bypasses the stock
People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) in November 2022. Photo: Xinhua