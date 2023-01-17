The boss of New World Development has been appointed chairman of a new arts and culture committee seeking to bring major events back to Hong Kong and reestablish the city’s reputation as an international tourism destination and cultural hub. Hong Kong’s government on Tuesday announced the formation of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee to be chaired by Adrian Cheng Chi-kong. It comes after the city’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his policy address in November that the government would set up the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as a cultural exchange hub between China and the rest of the world. Cheng, along with eight other committee members from different industries including renowned architect Eric Yim, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority board member Yolanda Ng and former CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group Ng Yu, will advise the fund, the government said. The fund, designed to promote international cultural exchanges, will offer subsidies worth a total of HK$60 million (US$7.68 million) each year. Large-scale cultural events such as Art Basel and Art Central will be allowed to apply for a maximum subsidy of HK$15 million, according to the government’s plan. The fund will also support the global promotion of local popular culture through annual festivals and content for streaming platforms. “Focusing on the creative economy, we will work across different sectors to bring more world-class arts and cultural events to Hong Kong, driving commercial activity and providing opportunities for local creative industries,” said Cheng. He said the city is looking forward to reinforcing its status as an international arts and cultural hub after the three-year long pandemic. The committee hopes to achieve this by facilitating cultural exchanges between mainland China and the rest of the world and supporting the development of Hong Kong’s arts and culture scene. The committee will oversee the operations of the fund, set its objectives, and try to attract mega events to Hong Kong. Industry observers welcomed the formation of the fund and Cheng’s appointment. “I am very happy to see the government launch the fund, and Cheng is the right person given his network and efforts to promote arts and culture,” said professor Anthony Fung Ying-him, director of Chinese University of Hong Kong’s school of journalism and communication. Fung, whose expertise includes Hong Kong and China’s pop culture and entertainment, believes more big events from overseas and the mainland will come to Hong Kong. The competition to host large-scale arts and cultural events is very intense among Asian countries such as South Korea and Singapore, because the events bring tourists and help to promote local culture, said Paul Chan Chi-yuen, a co-founder of Walk in Hong Kong that encourages local culture by organising small-group walking tours around old neighbourhoods such as Sheung Wan and Kowloon City. “The strength of the committee is that its members come from different industries who can promote the events more effectively,” he said. It is likely to take time for the Hong Kong’s cultural events to get back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of size and scope. Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the exhibitors for its next edition, scheduled for March 23 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will have 171 galleries, a significant increase from 130 last May and 109 in the 2021 edition. But it is still a far cry from the 242 galleries on display in 2019, before the coronavirus first struck. Dane Cheng, executive director of the Tourism Board, said on Monday the easing of Covid-19 restrictions offered light at the end of the tunnel, but the days of an average of 180,000 tourist arrivals per day were a long way off. He was confident that a series of large-scale events in March, including the Clockenflap music festival and Art Basel, will bring tourists back to the city.