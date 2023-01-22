A bowl of White Rabbit candies, arguably one of China’s most recognisable cultural exports. Photo: AFP
Lunar New Year
Year of the White Rabbit? 5 Chinese and Asian companies with bunny logos, from sweets to pharmaceuticals to flooring

  • For a handful of companies, the Year of the Rabbit aligns with their very identity thanks to their bunny-based names and logos
  • While Playboy’s well-known rabbit icon carries risqué connotations, the animal symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity in China and Asia

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Jan, 2023

