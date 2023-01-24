For many investors, the just-concluded Year of the Tiger will not be missed. The Hang Seng Index slipped 9.3 per cent based on the Chinese zodiac calendar, following a 22 per cent loss in the preceding Year of the Ox. Chinese stocks represented by the broadest MSCI China Index also stumbled for a second year. Blame it on Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive policy tightening in decades, and the US-China geopolitical fallout. As these triggers either end or diminish, will the water Rabbit bring joy and profits? Most China strategists at Wall Street firms are unambiguously bullish on Chinese equities, even after an almost 50 per cent surge from end-October in the Hang Seng Index. Some investors, however, have indicated they are wary of a potential 5 to 10 per cent pullback, before loading up more. The Rabbit’s presence will cause Hong Kong’s market to hop all over the place, with little traction, according to the tongue-in-cheek analysis by CLSA. After a strong start to the new year, the market may be exhausted before March. Pitfalls loom in August and October and a surge in November would not hold, it predicts. Feng Shui Index: CLSA says stocks face three setbacks before November surge What are the astrologers saying? Three feng shui masters in Hong Kong use the Chinese traditional art of geomancy to foretell what the capital markets hold in the Year of the Rabbit. A caveat is needed: these predictions are for reference only. Investors should make their decisions based on fundamental analysis. Raymond Lo Hang-lap The Year of the Rabbit will only have water and wood elements, similar to 2022. Therefore, pessimism prevails in the economy and setbacks are in store for the Hong Kong stock market. “Water represents panic, and its power will be tamed as some water was already absorbed by the woods last year,” said Lo, a grandmaster recognised by the International Feng Shui Association. Thus, “it is almost impossible for the wet woods to generate fire, the element that always brings happiness and hope.” “The lack of fire will continue to impact the city, and the recovery which we experienced in 2022 may slow down,” he added. The Hang Seng Index might not be able to surmount 30,000 points, which was last seen in February 2021, Lo said. Within the Rabbit year, the market is likely to perform relatively better in spring and summer as the water element’s energy is weaker. The next cycle with fire will start in 2025 in the Year of the Snake. That is when the local economy is expected to claw its way back to normal levels, and folks who gave up on the city over the past two years will be lured back by its new-found energy, Lo said. Tong Pik-ha Hong Kong stocks are likely to suffer in the early months of the new rabbit year before charting a rebound in the second half, said Tong, a 29 year-old celebrity who also writes and hosts television shows. “There’s not too much chance to make a handsome return on the stock market in the first half,” she added. “Investors should make use of the opportunities to buy on market dips.” The city’s economic recovery is likely to be bumpy, Tong cautioned. There might also be some unexpected events in southeastern China, such as earthquakes, international conflicts or even war in Hong Kong, Guangdong, Fujian and Taiwan. On the brighter side, industries related to wood elements, such as education, medical and environment protection, will be most prosperous this year, Tong said. Technology and energy, two industries closely linked to the fire element, will also have good opportunities to outperform. Property, infrastructure and financial services, which are related to earth and gold, will struggle, she added. Eric To Chung-yin The former banker turned master astrologer is cautiously optimistic about Hong Kong’s fortune when the Rabbit hops in. Still, patience is needed to enjoy the next market upturn, he added. The Hang Seng Index is likely to fluctuate between 17,000 and 24,000 this year, and tests 26,000 if the stars are aligned, To predicts. The performance will only gradually pick up as 2024 approaches to mark a new 20-year feng shui cycle, To said. The “officer star,” one of the 10 gods in Chinese astrology representing change, will fade away, he added. That means the coming year will not be as volatile as 2022. Some black-swan events, such as China’s military takeover of Taiwan, are unlikely to happen. However, the astrologer said people would start to feel depressed, even lose their patience, due to the slower than expected pace of economic recovery. “For a lot of times, the market is just about confidence,” said To, a third-generation fortune-teller. “I don’t see any solid evidence, either from feng shui facts, that people have a strong confidence in economic growth.”