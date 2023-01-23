A special silver TX electric taxi made for the platinum jubilee celebrations is seen in LEVC’s factory in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Reuters
China’s Geely plans to turn maker of iconic London black cabs into EV powerhouse

  • London Electric Vehicle Company plans to develop a suite of mobility services for its EVs, including cars arranging their own maintenance, executives say
  • LEVC and Geely will also seek new partners to develop its zero-emission technology

Reuters

Updated: 3:11pm, 23 Jan, 2023

