A special silver TX electric taxi made for the platinum jubilee celebrations is seen in LEVC’s factory in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Reuters
China’s Geely plans to turn maker of iconic London black cabs into EV powerhouse
- London Electric Vehicle Company plans to develop a suite of mobility services for its EVs, including cars arranging their own maintenance, executives say
- LEVC and Geely will also seek new partners to develop its zero-emission technology
A special silver TX electric taxi made for the platinum jubilee celebrations is seen in LEVC’s factory in Coventry, Britain. Photo: Reuters