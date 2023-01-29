Scientists plant coral fragments onto terracotta tiles made by Archireef in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park in Hong Kong. Photo: AFCD
Hong Kong start-up Archireef expands into Abu Dhabi with launch of eco-engineering facility to save marine ecosystems
- Archireef’s facility launched in December in Abu Dhabi can produce five 3D-printed reef tiles a day and it is also working on restoring marine ecosystems in the city
- The reef tiles developed by University of Hong Kong scientists can help coral fragments grow and survive once they are attached to the base on the seabed
