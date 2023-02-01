Reuters reported in October that Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that the company’s electric vehicles could drive themselves. Photo: TNS
Tesla asked to hand over Autopilot documents as US Justice Department probes self-driving claims
- The electric car giant said the DOJ has sought documents related to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot driver-assistance systems
- Reuters reported in October that Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that its electric vehicles could drive themselves
Reuters reported in October that Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that the company’s electric vehicles could drive themselves. Photo: TNS