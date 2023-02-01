Reuters reported in October that Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that the company’s electric vehicles could drive themselves. Photo: TNS
Tesla asked to hand over Autopilot documents as US Justice Department probes self-driving claims

  • The electric car giant said the DOJ has sought documents related to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot driver-assistance systems
  • Reuters reported in October that Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that its electric vehicles could drive themselves

Reuters
Updated: 1:13pm, 1 Feb, 2023

