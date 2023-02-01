UBTech Robotics, a Chinese start-up known for its toy Star Wars stormtrooper robots as well as robots used in education, has filed an application for a stock offering in Hong Kong in what could be the first such business to go public in the region. The Shenzhen-based company, backed by investors including Tencent Holdings, did not disclose the size of its stock offering in its filing on Monday, or the expected timeline for its eventual listing. It picked Hong Kong due to its “overseas development plan,” it added. The firm is credited as a pioneer and leader in a market worth 46.7 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion) in 2021 or about a third of the global market, according to its preliminary prospectus. The domestic market could reach 156 billion yuan by 2026, the document shows. Guotai Junan is the sole sponsor of the proposed initial public offering (IPO). The UBtech IPO will be a boon for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) as the city’s bourse operator looks to regain its former lustre. The city was ranked third in 2022 in terms of proceeds raised from global IPOs, trailing the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to Refinitiv. UBTech was founded by its chairman Zhou Jian in 2012 and has become the top seller of educational smart robotic products, or artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robots that interact with users. It has sold more than 500,000 robotic products and other devices in the past three years, mostly in the education sector. Top 6 Hong Kong, mainland China IPOs to watch out for in 2023 Its executives had explored going public in mainland China since 2019 and had already entered into a guidance agreement with a sponsor in January 2021, when its valuation surged to US$10 billion, according to a local media report at the time. Still, UBTech has yet to turn a profit despite growing sales because of hefty R&D spending. The company suffered a 778 million yuan loss in the first nine months of last year, in addition to 707 million yuan in 2020 and 917 million yuan in 2021. Hong Kong clings to third place in 2022 ranking of IPO destinations UBTech said it produces its own core components that involve complex manufacturing technology or serve strategic purposes. It also warned investors that any chip export restrictions imposed by the US might choke its access to crucial parts and disturb production. The company’s sales to Russia could also invite sanctions from western countries, it added. Zhou is the company’s single largest shareholder with a 28.8 per cent stake. Other backers include Tencent and Xia Zuoquan, a director at electric-car maker BYD, according to its prospectus. Earlier this month, UBTech signed a partnership deal with people.cn, the online unit of China’s influential state newspaper People’s Daily. They will explore the use of AI and robots in the digital content industry, the newspaper said .