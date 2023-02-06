Miami Quay, jointly developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land, New World Development and Empire Group, at Kai Tak pictured on August 5, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Blocked views, temporary housing threaten Kai Tak’s appeal and home prices as Hong Kong proposes 10,700 new flats

  • Planned low-income housing in Kai Tak has concerned buyers of premium real estate about the government’s commitment to build a second business district
  • Nearby homes with views blocked by new developments could see prices fall 10 to 15 per cent, analysts said

Lam Ka-singCheryl ArcibalElise Mak
Cheryl Arcibal in Hong Kongand Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Feb, 2023

