Miami Quay, jointly developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land, New World Development and Empire Group, at Kai Tak pictured on August 5, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Blocked views, temporary housing threaten Kai Tak’s appeal and home prices as Hong Kong proposes 10,700 new flats
- Planned low-income housing in Kai Tak has concerned buyers of premium real estate about the government’s commitment to build a second business district
- Nearby homes with views blocked by new developments could see prices fall 10 to 15 per cent, analysts said
