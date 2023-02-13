Donald Choi, Chinachem Group executive director and CEO (left) and Alex Keisser, CLPe managing director pose for a photo on February 7, 2023 after signing an agreement to build Hong Kong’s first zero-carbon chiller system in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
CLP, Chinachem tout Hong Kong’s first ‘zero-carbon’ air-conditioning system, with emissions offset by mainland wind farm
- CLP will upgrade the air-conditioning system at Chinachem’s Nina Tower complex in Tsuen Wan to a water-cooled, AI-controlled system
- The developer expects the new system to reduce electricity consumption by more than half compared to the existing system
Donald Choi, Chinachem Group executive director and CEO (left) and Alex Keisser, CLPe managing director pose for a photo on February 7, 2023 after signing an agreement to build Hong Kong’s first zero-carbon chiller system in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen