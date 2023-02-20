FWD Group is owned by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li. Photo: Shutterstock
FWD to buy majority stake in Malaysian life insurer Gibraltar BSN ahead of planned Hong Kong IPO
- FWD and a group of investors will buy a 70 per cent stake in Gibraltar BSN Life from a subsidiary of New York-listed Prudential Financial
- FWD’s foray into the Malaysian life insurance market is part of the company’s long-term strategy to expand across Southeast Asia
