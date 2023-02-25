Francis Chan, co founder of GenieBiome, at his offices at Hong Kong Science Park in Sha Tin on February 14, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Francis Chan, co founder of GenieBiome, at his offices at Hong Kong Science Park in Sha Tin on February 14, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Pharmaceuticals
Business /  Companies

How 2 renowned Hong Kong doctors went from chats about faeces to leading a biotech start-up in a US$3 billion market

  • Science-Park based GenieBiome is focused on turning research into the human microbiome into tests and treatments, aiming at a US$3 billion market
  • Under the brand G-NiiB, the company’s products include prediction tests for colon cancer and autism, as well as novel supplements

Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 11:37am, 25 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP