Volkswagen will stay committed to an automotive plant in Xinjiang despite persistent concerns of human rights abuses in the far western Chinese region. The German carmaker said the facility in Urumqi – operated by a subsidiary of its joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp. – has a high standard and VW has no indication workers are mistreated. While the site produced the New Santana model until 2019, employees there now make final quality checks on already assembled cars. “The JV plant looks like all other JV plants in China,” the company’s China chief Ralf Brandstätter said after visiting the facility this month. “Our partner has great interest in and is committed to ensuring a positive atmosphere and proper working conditions.” VW has fielded uncomfortable questions about its presence in Xinjiang due to allegations that Uygurs and other ethnic minorities are suffering from oppression and coercive labour practices. China has repeatedly rejected criticism of the work programmes, calling allegations of forced labour lies and defending its policies as an effort to reduce poverty and unemployment. VW’s view has been that it can be a force for good in the region. VW is under pressure to defend its position in China, its biggest market, against home-grown manufacturers offering models geared to local tastes. Sales in China have slid from a peak of 4.2 million cars in 2018 to 3.18 million vehicles last year. The likes of BYD and Li Auto are catching up fast, and they’re all-in on electric vehicles. While the Urumqi plant has been in the spotlight, it does not actually produce any cars. The site’s roughly 240 workers – 17 per cent of whom are Uygurs – make final quality checks of already assembled vehicles that are then sent on to dealerships in the region. The facility, which at its peak employed 670 workers, does not get any external parts and there are no plans to resume automaking there. Infographic: China's vehicle ventures The plant’s management is committed to making minority workers feel welcome, Brandstätter said, citing signs in several languages, a cafeteria that serves halal food, and two extra cultural holidays for Uygur workers. “Our partner SAIC is aware of the critical reports on Xinjiang,” he said. “We agree with them that basic values and law must be respected and protected in joint ventures.”