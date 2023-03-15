Sales of new policies at Prudential grew 15 per cent in Asia in the first two months of the year, with the insurer crediting the strong growth to the scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions across the region and the reopening of borders between Hong Kong and mainland China. The UK-based insurer said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that sales were back on track following a slump last year because of the pandemic, adding that its investment returns were affected by market volatility. Prudential reported a 55 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to US$1.007 billion for 2022, the first full-year results after its restructuring as a pure Asia and Africa focused insurer. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated an 83 per cent decline in profit. “We have delivered a resilient performance against a backdrop of Covid-19-related disruption and broader macroeconomic volatility,” said Anil Wadhwani, the new CEO of Prudential in his first result announcement after joining the insurer last month. “The results reflect the advantage of our diversified business model across the Asia region.” The company’s shares fell 0.6 per cent to HK$109.40 in early afternoon trading after the earnings announcement during the midday break. The insurer said it saw business grow in the second half of last year across markets it operates in, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia such as Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, as Covid controls started to ease before they were fully removed at the start of this year. UK insurer Prudential to locate next CEO in Asia as part of transformation “In Hong Kong we have seen a gradual increase in cross-border traffic from the Chinese mainland as travel restrictions are eased,” Wadhwani said. “Demand for savings products across the Hong Kong business is driving the increase in annual premium equivalent sales in the first two months of 2023.” Prudential joined its peers AIA, HSBC Life and Standard Chartered in reporting strong sales this year following the border reopening. Some half a million visitors from mainland China travelled to Hong Kong in January, compared with 604,564 for the whole of 2022. Mainland Chinese visitors, the biggest spenders on Hong Kong insurance policies before the pandemic brought cross-border travel to a standstill for three years, started to return to the city to buy products in the fourth quarter when Hong Kong scrapped the hotel quarantine rule in September before a full reopening in January. Hong Kong regulation requires mainland visitors to buy policies in person. Mainlanders spent HK$1.1 billion on life policies in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter, exceeding the HK$1 billion in sales during the first nine months. Total sales to mainland visitors last year stood at HK$2.1 billion, more than triple in 2021 but much lower than the HK$43.3 billion in 2019, before the pandemic. Ping An Insurance, the largest insurer in mainland China, will report its earnings later this afternoon.