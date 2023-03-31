EuroEyes ‘got a good discount’ in contrast to previous tenant Prada, its chairman and CEO said on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong-listed EuroEyes to open first clinic in city on Russell Street, ditch ‘hospital-like atmosphere’ for one of world’s costliest retail strips

  • The group will take occupy 7,188 sq ft on the ground and third floors at 2 Russell Street in Causeway Bay
  • By opening on a retail street, the firm wished ‘for a form of visibility and not to create a hospital-like atmosphere’, chairman and CEO says

Updated: 8:30am, 31 Mar, 2023

