A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla showroom in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AP Photo
Tesla in talks with CATL, China’s leading EV battery maker, on building plant in the US
- Tesla has discussed plans involving Contemporary Amperex Technology with the White House in recent day, sources say
- Ford announced a deal with CATL last month to build a battery plant in Michigan, which will be wholly owned by the US carmaker
