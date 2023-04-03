Texas-based Tesla produced 440,808 vehicles during the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 432,513 units. Photo: AFP
Tesla delivers record 422,875 cars worldwide in first quarter after slashing EV prices
- The deliveries were in line with analysts’ estimates of 421,164 units, but fell short of Musk’s goal of 50 per cent annual growth
- Tesla had slashed prices early in the year to boost demand after fourth-quarter deliveries disappointed investors
