Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout
Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout
IPO
Business /  Companies

Syngenta’s US$9.5 billion IPO in China remains in limbo after unexplained last-minute cancellation of listing meeting

  • The agrichemical producer, controlled by China National Chemical Corp, has received no official explanation, nor any word on next steps, a source says
  • Speculation includes the idea that regulators may worry the giant IPO could siphon money from existing equities and derail an ongoing rebound

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:29pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout
Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE