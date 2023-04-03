Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout
Syngenta’s US$9.5 billion IPO in China remains in limbo after unexplained last-minute cancellation of listing meeting
- The agrichemical producer, controlled by China National Chemical Corp, has received no official explanation, nor any word on next steps, a source says
- Speculation includes the idea that regulators may worry the giant IPO could siphon money from existing equities and derail an ongoing rebound
Syngenta Group’s global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Photo: Handout