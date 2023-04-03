Retrofitting existing coal-fired power plants can provide an ‘immediate solution’ to make power generation flexible and cut emissions, according to a study. Photo: AFP
Retrofitting existing coal-fired power plants can provide an ‘immediate solution’ to make power generation flexible and cut emissions, according to a study. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business /  Companies

Liberalising China’s electricity market will help coal power giant Datang transition to clean energy, chairman says

  • Electricity market reform will allow Datang International’s coal plants to wind down output and increase renewable energy production, chairman Liang Yongpan says
  • Datang’s carbon dioxide emissions fell 4.4 per cent to 192 million tonnes last year, after declining 13.9 per cent in 2021

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:45pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Retrofitting existing coal-fired power plants can provide an ‘immediate solution’ to make power generation flexible and cut emissions, according to a study. Photo: AFP
Retrofitting existing coal-fired power plants can provide an ‘immediate solution’ to make power generation flexible and cut emissions, according to a study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE