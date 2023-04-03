Retrofitting existing coal-fired power plants can provide an ‘immediate solution’ to make power generation flexible and cut emissions, according to a study. Photo: AFP
Liberalising China’s electricity market will help coal power giant Datang transition to clean energy, chairman says
- Electricity market reform will allow Datang International’s coal plants to wind down output and increase renewable energy production, chairman Liang Yongpan says
- Datang’s carbon dioxide emissions fell 4.4 per cent to 192 million tonnes last year, after declining 13.9 per cent in 2021
