Many Hong Kong companies are turning to Southeast Asia’s tech talent pool for skilled staff to combat the city’s brain drain in the sector. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong tech firms woo talent from Southeast Asia with bigger pay packages amid brain drain
- Companies like Tutor Circle, Hong Kong’s biggest tutor-matching platform, are resorting to remote hires after exhausting recruitment search in the city
- Recruitment firms say their tech clients are increasingly open to the idea of hiring candidates from Southeast Asia
Many Hong Kong companies are turning to Southeast Asia’s tech talent pool for skilled staff to combat the city’s brain drain in the sector. Photo: Shutterstock