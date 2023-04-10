The German carmaker will set up an academy in Hainan province with the aim of training local talent for the electric vehicle industry as it vies for a larger share of the sector. Photo: EPA-EFE
Volkswagen aims to fill China’s electric car industry talent void with new academy in Hainan
- The German carmaker wants to train local talent for the electric vehicle industry as it vies for a larger share of the sector
- The move addresses ‘a lack of talent in China for the electric vehicle industry,’ says Zhang Xiang at the Jiangxi New Energy Technology Institute
