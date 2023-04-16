Business owners in the city are more optimistic this year as economic growth strengthens. Photo: Nora Tam
Business owners in the city are more optimistic this year as economic growth strengthens. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s small businesses are most optimistic about growth outlook since 2011, CPA Australia survey shows

  • Some 66 per cent of local small businesses expect to achieve growth this year, the highest ratio since 2011, according to a CPA Australia survey
  • Hong Kong’s economy probably recorded a ‘slight or mild’ growth in the first three months, and could get even better this quarter, finance chief says

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:01pm, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Business owners in the city are more optimistic this year as economic growth strengthens. Photo: Nora Tam
Business owners in the city are more optimistic this year as economic growth strengthens. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE