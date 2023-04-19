Tesla is due to release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Tesla cuts US prices of the Model 3 and Model Y yet again ahead of first-quarter results
- Tesla reduced prices of its Model Y ‘long range’ and ‘performance’ vehicles by US$3,000 each and of its Model 3 ‘rear-wheel drive’ by US$2,000 to US$39,990
- Analysts expect Tesla’s car gross margin in the first quarter to hit a more than three-year low of 23.2 per cent
