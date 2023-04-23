A store of the Coach luxury fashion retailer in a shopping district in Beijing, China, pictured on October 19, 2022. Photo: Thomas Peter
A store of the Coach luxury fashion retailer in a shopping district in Beijing, China, pictured on October 19, 2022. Photo: Thomas Peter
Luxury brands Coach, Gucci reap windfall in China from pandemic investments in digital sales and marketing

  • Creation of WeChat mini-programs, flagship stores on e-commerce platforms and presence on social-media networks like Douyin are paying off, analysts say
  • Digitalisation has accelerated after the pandemic, with omnichannel customer service and local relevance growing in importance, says Bain & Company

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 1:34pm, 23 Apr, 2023

