Customers look at the first Model Y electric cars arriving at a Tesla showroom in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, on January 4, 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Tesla readies export of bestselling Model Y SUV to Canada from China, source says
- A new cheaper, version of the Model Y, Tesla’s bestselling model globally, will be exported from the carmaker’s Shanghai factory
- Customers in Canada will be able to take delivery of the new version of the Model Y between May and July, according to Tesla’s website
