Chinese truck maker to boost Mexico presence with eye on US market
- Mexican states of Jalisco and Aguascalientes being considered for plant expected to make traditional internal combustion and electric vehicles, and be operational in 2025
- Foton plans to become the Mexican partner for Contemporary Amperex Technology to provide technical support, repairs and recycling for its batteries in the country
Logo of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd in Beijing SCMP/Simon Song