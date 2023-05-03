Residential towers are seen in the Hong Kong’s Kowloon district. Housing prices in the city have risen for the past three months. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong homeowners cutting prices drastically even as secondary property market continues to climb
- Homeowners have cut the asking prices of 1,763 homes out of the 22,352 units listed for sale on Ricacorp Properties’ website
- A homeowner at Casa Marina II in Tai Po sold the unit after reducing the asking price by HK$3.8 million (US$484,000), or 17.4 per cent, according to Midland Realty
Residential towers are seen in the Hong Kong’s Kowloon district. Housing prices in the city have risen for the past three months. Photo: AFP