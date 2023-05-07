Participants browse through products at a workshop held by Luüna Naturals in Hong Kong on February 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong-based femtech founder runs thriving start-up Luüna Naturals, fights to eradicate ‘period poverty’ across Asia
- Olivia Cotes-James founded Luüna Naturals, one of Hong Kong’s first, and biggest, femtech companies
- The company has worked with offices and schools to dispense free menstrual products to over 300,000 users
Participants browse through products at a workshop held by Luüna Naturals in Hong Kong on February 27, 2020. Photo: AFP