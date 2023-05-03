Airwallex is a fintech unicorn backed by Tencent Holdings and tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures. Photo: Handout
Tencent-backed fintech start-up Airwallex’s first-quarter revenue gets a boost from revival in travel
- Border reopening has allowed Hong Kong-based SMEs to expand their international operations, Airwallex general manager Arnold Chan says
- Airwallex’s platform covers over 150 nations and handles US$50 billion worth of transactions a year
