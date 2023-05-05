Broken office windows at One Harbourfront in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district after Typhoon Mangkhut struck the city in September 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Climate change: Hong Kong firms must improve climate-risk assessments because of imminent threat to assets, incoming global standards, analytics firm says
- Threat of climate change to assets is more imminent than many people think, says Entela Benz of climate modelling start-up Intensel
- ‘Physical losses are already happening,’ former UBS banker says
Broken office windows at One Harbourfront in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district after Typhoon Mangkhut struck the city in September 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee