Broken office windows at One Harbourfront in Hong Kong’s Hung Hom district after Typhoon Mangkhut struck the city in September 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Climate change: Hong Kong firms must improve climate-risk assessments because of imminent threat to assets, incoming global standards, analytics firm says

  • Threat of climate change to assets is more imminent than many people think, says Entela Benz of climate modelling start-up Intensel
  • ‘Physical losses are already happening,’ former UBS banker says

Eric Ng

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 May, 2023

