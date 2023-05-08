An aerial photo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s factory in Nanjing on August 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
NGOs call out TSMC over chip-making energy usage, supply chain emissions amid low use of renewables
- Greenpeace International, Stand.earth and 350 Asia said the world’s largest chip maker should target 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030
- Renewables made up 9 per cent of TSMC’s energy usage in 2021, the groups said, as chip supply chain emissions have come under increasing scrutiny
An aerial photo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s factory in Nanjing on August 10, 2022. Photo: AFP