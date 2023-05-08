An aerial photo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s factory in Nanjing on August 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
An aerial photo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s factory in Nanjing on August 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
NGOs call out TSMC over chip-making energy usage, supply chain emissions amid low use of renewables

  • Greenpeace International, Stand.earth and 350 Asia said the world’s largest chip maker should target 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030
  • Renewables made up 9 per cent of TSMC’s energy usage in 2021, the groups said, as chip supply chain emissions have come under increasing scrutiny

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 8 May, 2023

