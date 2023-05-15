Facilities owned by the listed companies are on track to emit 11.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions this year, the same as last year, according to MSCI. Photo: AFP
Less than half of world’s listed firms have set carbon reduction targets, with only 1 in 6 aligned with global ambition, MSCI says
- While the ratio of firms that have set decarbonisation goals has risen to 44 per cent from 36, only 17 per cent of their objectives align with global climate ambitions
- Significant gap remains between listed firms’ climate commitments and their carbon emissions according to MSCI’s Net-Zero Tracker, says analyst Sylvain Vanston
