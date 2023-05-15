HSBC’s investment in AI has helped to cut the the time taken to process insurance claims from five days to five minutes. Photo: Shutterstock
HSBC Life’s US$20 million AI investment helps shorten insurance claims payment time to 5 minutes
- Edward Moncreiffe, the CEO of HSBC Life, said the investment will be used to introduce a range of new medical insurance services
- Swiss Re Institute’s survey shows 25 per cent of Greater Bay Area residents prefer to buy medical insurance in Hong Kong
