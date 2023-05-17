Tycoon Li Ka-shing (left) with his elder son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) during the annual dinner of CK Asset Holdings in Wan Chai before the elder magnate’s retirement, on 10 January 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s richest family has US$2.3 billion of cash in its CK Infrastructure unit to go on asset shopping spree

  • CK Infrastructure’s 2022 profit grew 3 per cent to HK$7.7 billion
  • The company, an energy unit, has HK$18 million in cash which can be deployed anywhere for acquisitions

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:00pm, 17 May, 2023

